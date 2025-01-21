High Potential season 1 episode 11: The story of … a sauna?

If there is one thing that we can say now about High Potential season 1 episode 11, it is its title: “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs.” Doesn’t that feel like something that you would hear about in some sort of makeshift version of Clue? Well, that may be by design!

For a good chunk of this season already, we have seen the Kaitlin Olson series do whatever it can to have a good time with some classic murder-mystery elements. As a result of that, all signs point to them leaning into this even more with this particular installment airing next week.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full High Potential season 1 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what is ahead:

Soto reopens an old murder case in the famous Donovan family, determined to uncover the true killer in classic “whodunit” style.

Now, it is true that ABC is not giving us a lot to work with here, and that is why it is worth noting that there are only a few episodes remaining this season! It remains to be seen whether or not there is anything continuous about these stories at all. For now, the biggest thing we want is just to have a good time with some unique mysteries every step of the way. That is what will keep you watching week after week; if you want to do something more connected to the finale, you could opt for a two-parter starting in episode 12!

Ultimately, we do anticipate a good bit of comedy in here, but what should help it stand out from some of the others here is the simple opportunity to bring a former case to the forefront. It is a chance to get a different sort of spotlight on this world and some of what these characters have gone through.

