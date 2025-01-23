Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 promo: A rail strike

This weekend is poised to bring Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 over to BBC One — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that change is once again present in Nonnatus House, not that this is some brain-melting surprise given that it has always been a pretty major part of the show. What makes it different this time around is that you’ve got Sister Catherine coming in at a time when things are already quite delicate for the institution at a time in which the healthcare system is undergoing a number of big changes. We know that she will be welcomed by many of the other women, but does that mean she will find her place? Hardly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional updates regarding SEVERANCE!

Meanwhile, if you head over to this link, you can see a few other bits of intel as to what lies ahead in this episode, including a good bit of frustration on the part of Dr. Turner when a rail strike seems to be making it rather hard for him to be able to vaccinate the number of children he needs to in order to ensure success.

Of course, beyond all of that this episode is going to bring to you a lot of the staples that you would come to expect from this show, including some mothers in desperate need of help. This includes a mother who already has a number of children and worries that she may not be able to care for another. A number of these storylines should be wrapped up within this hour, but it is far too early to speculate as to where they will land.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Call the Midwife right now, including what else will be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 14 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other insight that is coming around the bend.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







