The Rookie season 7 episode 4 promo: Will Bailey return home?

Next week on ABC is going to bring The Rookie season 7 episode 4 to the air, but also more hard times for Nolan and Bailey.

What’s going on here? Well, the best way to put it is in the following terms: Until Jason is apprehended, everyone has to be a little more careful. Nathan Fillion’s character is hesitant for his wife to come back knowing that he is out there, given that he knows where she would be. That is why, per the new promo over here, you see her elsewhere. She’s desperate to be home but unless she can be assured of her own safety, it is hard for that move to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussion!

In hearing all of this, we are very-much reminded further of how desperate we are to see The Rookie wrap up this Jason story sooner rather than later. We know that it was the biggest cliffhanger from the end of last season, and also that it could not be resolved right away due to Jenna Dewan’s maternity leave. However, the actress is back now, so why continue to have this linger? It just feels like there are so many other things that now can be done.

In particular, remember that for Nolan and Bailey, there have already been at least a few conversations when it comes to adoption. These are ones we feel are going to continue at some point, as there is certainly no reason for them to go along so long as some of the danger quiets down.

If you do want to get a larger look at the rest of this episode, just check out the promo over here.

Related – Be sure to learn even more about The Rookie season 7 episode 4, including what else you can expect

What are you the most excited to see at present moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 4 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other great updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







