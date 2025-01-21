The Rookie season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Are John, Bailey safe?

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Rookie season 7 episode 4 is going to be coming to ABC next week. So what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, we should note that the title here is “Darkness Falling” and just on the basis of that alone, this story feels somewhat reminiscent of an action movie from the early 1990’s. We do recognize that this could be a particularly dangerous episode — or one where the threat of danger is at least somewhat omnipresent. There are some significant hurdles that a lot of characters are going to be forced to deal with and by virtue of that, the big question to wonder is whether or not they are ready and capable.

Below, you can look at the full The Rookie season 7 episode 4 synopsis to get other insight on what is ahead:

Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley returns to the district attorney’s office where his past connects him to the team’s investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey and John have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy grows suspicious of Seth.

Now, we certainly understand why John and Bailey would be worried about safety, especially on the heels of what happened at the end of last season. Even though John may be a police officer, he’s just one man — and there are plenty of people who could have a grudge against him. That is without even noting everything that has happened with Bailey and her past. We do tend to think that the goal of this show is going to be to continue to keep you on your toes, so we will see how that manifests over the course of the weeks ahead.

