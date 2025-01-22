Family Guy season 23 premiere date, new details revealed

If you have been waiting to get some great news when it comes to Family Guy season 23 for the past few months, we’ve got it today!

This week, the folks over at Fox have officially announced now that the next season of the hit animated comedy is poised to return on Sunday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show has been on break longer than usual but at the same time, we’re probably going to get a lot of episodes without interruptions along the way.

So what are we going to be seeing within the first episode? Well, of course the show is moving in the direction of straight-up parody, mostly to ensure that it can get a lot of attention straight from the get-go. Take a look at the synopsis below:

The Season 23 premiere of Family Guy will parody Top Gun, which will chronicle Peter/Maverick getting together with Lois/Charlie, the tragic death of Joe/Goose, and Peter/Maverick’s blooming relationship with Chris/Rooster. Additionally, this season, Peter runs into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a brewery tour, Lois becomes a stand-up comedian and Meg starts dating a chicken she meets on a reality dating show.

So yes, most of this is over-the-top and insane, though we hardly expected anything else when it comes to this show. The biggest thing that we’re hoping for here is just that you get some of the same comedy we have seen over the years, mostly because there is fundamentally no reason at this point to think that the series is going to fundamentally change its stripes.

While Seth MacFarlane is no longer involved in the day-to-day production of Family Guy anymore, he still supplies the voices. We also know there is more comedy coming from him with Ted season 2, while the future of The Orville remains unclear.

