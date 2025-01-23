Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Early season 8 chatter

Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? If you are out there desperately hoping to more from the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series, we get it! Last week’s new episode was as significant as any that we have come across on this show in a rather long time; not only that, it was truly shocking!

After all, who could have predicted that the show would take on the possibility of Jamie and Claire’s daughter Faith surviving back in season 2? The implications are that she may have lived long enough to be her mother herself; Claire clearly has a lot on her mind after seeing the locket and/or other evidence, but it is far too early to tell what the truth here actually is.

What we can at least tell you now, unfortunately, is that there is no Outlander on the air tonight (last week was the season finale), and nor will there be for a good while moving forward. The reality here is that we may be waiting until 2026 to see the show back! After all, Starz has already set the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood for the summer, and we do not want to get so ambitious to think that they are going to wrap up season 7, air the prequel, and then start season 8 in the same calendar year.

What we can say here with a certain measure of confidence is that the eighth and final season will wrap up a ton of loose ends. There is going to be a lot of emotional moments but above all else, a real tribute to what the story has brought us over the years. Just think in terms of great characters, plenty of romance, and also a little more time-travel. Also, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the entire Fraser family finds a way to get back together again.

