Will Trent season 3 episode 3: Did Angie get her job back?

We had a feeling entering Will Trent season 3 episode 3 that there was a chance for some good news regarding Angie’s job. After all, was the ABC show really going to keep the character working security for a housing development forever?

Well, the great news that we got within this episode is that by the conclusion of it, we (thankfully) had a chance to see Angie back at work again in her old spot. Isn’t that a cause to celebrate? We were obviously concerned that what happened last season was too big a hurdle to overcome, but she seems committed to moving forward now and doing the best job that she possibly can.

For now, we consider where we are to be a positive step in the right direction; yet, at the same time some of the most shocking moments are still to come. We recognize fully that we have yet to see Will and Angie in a scene together, and we do tend to think that this is coming at some point in the near future … but maybe steps, no? Angie got a chance to spend a little bit of time with Betty, but not with Will.

Was the rest of the episode as impactful as what we saw in the first two? Well, this is where you can argue that there was at least something left to be desired here. It would’ve been nice to get some deeper insight into Rafael and everything else we got from the first two episodes, but remember here that there’s still time. we do tend to believe that before too long, there is going to be something more when it comes to payoff there beyond even what we have seen so far.

What did you think about the events of Will Trent season 3 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more information you do not want to miss.

