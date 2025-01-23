Silo season 4 premiere date: What is the long-term plan?

Now, it may sound at first strange for us to discuss Silo season 4 before the third season even premieres, but there is a reason!

After all, back when Apple TV+ renewed the Rebecca Ferguson series, they chose to make the bold choice and give us two more seasons at once. Season 4 is going to be the final one, and a significant chunk of it has already been written. Based on all early accounts at present, it appears that the plan is for it to film shortly after the third season — which obviously could mean less of a wait between premieres.

So what are we thinking about when it comes to the schedule ahead? It feels possible in theory that the third chapter of the show, based on the Hugh Howey book Shift, could come out either in December or early 2026. If that is the case, then the fourth and final season could arrive in early 2027.

Could Apple air the shows with a shorter break in between?

In theory, you could say that the answer here is yes … but this is where we have to remind you that it doesn’t benefit the streaming service to premiere them too close to each other. A break in between keeps people subscribed for longer; also, it keeps the show open for multiple awards cycles. We understand that Silo is unfortunately not a show that has received a lot of Emmy consideration, but you never know what can happen here! In theory, we are well-aware of the fact that series like this do often have their challenges being awarded, often due to their genre more so than anything else.

