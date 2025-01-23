Is Silo new tonight on Apple TV+? Season 3 hopes

Is Silo new tonight on Apple TV+? Of course, we want nothing more than to dive into the world of this show, especially after season 2 concluded! We had a huge, shocking cliffhanger that seemingly brought us back to the very origins of the Silos, and that in itself makes us extremely curious as to what the future could hold.

Now, without further ado, we have to share the bad news: there is nothing more when it comes to the Rebecca Ferguson series for now. Instead, we are going to be waiting for quite a while now to see what else is coming. Filming for the third season is underway, but when are we going to actually see everyone back?

The great news about filming being underway right now is simply that this should not be some enormously long break between seasons. However, at the same time that hardly means that the cast and crew are about to be back in some sort of immediate fashion. Our general sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing the show back either at the end of this year or in early 2026. That wouldn’t be too bad, right?

As for what we know at this point about the third season of Silo, it does look as though we’re going to see a mixture of the past as well as the present. This is a great opportunity to learn about this world from a wide array of perspectives and honestly, there is something quite nice about that! There is also a chance that Silo 17 will still be a factor, even though Juliette left it at the end of last season.

There is also a season 4 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that … but it will be the final season.

