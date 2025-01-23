FBI season 7 spoilers: Magnum PI alum to be Scola’s new partner

For those wondering who Scola’s new partner could potentially be long-term on FBI season 7, do we have a clearer sense of it now?

Well, at least for the time being, here is some of what we can say. It has been a pretty long road at this point to figure this out, as it began with the departure of Katherine Renee Kane as Tiffany Wallace. Following her exit, Lisette Olivera was brought on board as a new partner, but her part ended up being short-lived.

Now, it looks as though we have reached a long-term solution at the moment. According to a new report from Deadline, Emily Alabi (Magnum PI, Joe Pickett) is going to recur over the course of the rest of this season. While there are not a lot of details out there about her character yet, she is going to be Scola’s new partner. There is a chance that she could be promoted to series regular for a season 8, which has already been renewed.

Ultimately, what we are curious to see here is what the dynamic looks like between Alabi’s character and Scola, as that will really determine the success of these two as partners. You really just want to ensure that you have something here that brings a new element to the table, something that we have never had a chance to see before. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this is exactly what we get.

In the meantime, just remember that the long FBI hiatus is about to be over! The next new episode is coming on CBS next Tuesday, and there should be more in the weeks ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

