Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/21/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Beyond just that, is there good news for its spin-offs in International and Most Wanted?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s just call this a little bit of a mixed bag. The great news that we can currently share is that all three of the crime dramas are going to be back on the air soon. However, that is not going to happen tonight. They are going to start next week at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, with the scheduling playing out exactly as you would expect.

Now, if you did not know for whatever reason, there is at least going to be one minor crossover within these three episodes — and of course, more of the action and drama you would expect. You can see synopses for all three of the installments below…

FBI season 7 episode 9, “Descent” – The investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. Dealing with the memory of his brother, who was a 9/11 victim, the case pushes Scola hard to prevent another catastrophe, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 9, “The Kill Floor” – A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s life hangs in the balance after being shot, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9, “Moving On” – The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those who caused the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

