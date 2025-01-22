9-1-1: Lone Star series finale: Another asteroid tease…

We are now a little under two weeks away now from seeing the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale arrive and by virtue of that, there are a handful of important things that we know regarding what the story could be.

So, where is it that we start? Well, a natural place is by noting that a lot of the story for the final two episodes is going to feel like danger combined with more danger. After all, the planet itself could be threatened by an asteroid crashing into it, and that raises a myriad of different possibilities in terms of what the 126 can even do … if anything. For a while, there may be a prevailing sense of dread here.

Speaking about the final episodes to TV Insider, Judd himself in Jim Parrack does at least his part to set the stage for some of what you could see as these characters contend with what lies ahead for all of them:

[The asteroid is] a perfect literary setup for the 126 to express and show each other what we mean to one another. It’s not so-and-so’s in trouble or this person’s in trouble or that person’s in trouble. We’re all on the clock and we’re all probably going to die. So the time to show one another who we are to each other is right now. Don’t let anything go unsaid, even if the way you’re saying it just with actions instead of words and demonstrate the love we have for each other.

This story, at least for now, feels like as close to a traditional two-parter as you are ever going to see. What transpires in the first installment almost certainly will carry over, and we do not know how else to really view it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

