Severance season 2 episode 2 video: Wake up, Outie Mark?

For anyone out there hoping that Severance season 2 episode 2 was going to focus a little more on Outie Mark, we have good news!

If you head over to the official Twitter for Apple TV+ now, you can see a preview that seems to strongly indicate that this version of Adam Scott’s character could be front and center — and doesn’t that make at least some sense? Given that almost the entirety of the premiere was focused on his Innie counterpart, there are still so many different questions that need to be answered.

After all, consider this: We still do not really know how Mark is handling his Innie running amok in the real world. How much of the truth has been exposed to him now? Well, what does make things so messy at this point is that Innie Mark did have conversations with other people in his day to day life, and we’re not sure that there is some Men in Black mechanism where Lumon can just go around and wipe everyone’s brains of what was said. This introduces this whole other layer of uncertainty where more and more characters could start to become involved in trying to unravel a lot of the drama.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and hope that this episode serves as a great opportunity to get a lot of information and beyond that, one that also allows for other characters to have some time in the spotlight, as well.

One other thing to remember

We still need more information on some of the other main characters, as well! We know that the producers have promised more Helena this season; is this a good opportunity for that?

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into Severance season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+ today?

