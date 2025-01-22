The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: Dylan Efron, x-factor?

Out of everything that we are currently seeing on The Traitors US season 3, one thing is abundantly clear: Dylan Efron is a surprise!

After all, going into the season it was easy to sit here and say that he would be just a blip on the radar, someone who was there for the sake of being a number. After all, his claim to fame is a celebrity sibling more so than someone who stands on his own two feet! Yet, what we saw in episode 4 effectively changes that.

While you can give some credit to Boston Rob for ensuring that Bob the Drag Queen left the competition, Dylan is really the one who got the ball rolling — thanks to Rob, he also leaves that without being as much of a target. The Survivor great will take most of the heat and with that, he can spend an episode or two in the background.

We know that Dylan has some other friends, with Derrick being someone who clearly has some trust in him. He’s also shown himself to be good at identifying Traitors, and we’re not sure how many people will accuse him of being one moving forward.

Is he now the favorite to win?

We wouldn’t go that far, mostly just due to how unpredictable the show can be a lot of the time. The biggest thing Dylan has to worry about is that eventually, he just gets murdered — especially if Rob gets taken out and then Carolyn and Danielle decide that he’s too good at his job in the game. At the very least, we can say with confident that we are a thousand times more interested in him as a player than we were previously, and that has to mean something, no?

Do you think that Dylan is a major contender heading into The Traitors US season 3 episode 5?

