Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3: More chaos coming!

So far on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 on NBC, we have seen nothing other than drama all across the board. The first game of the season was a bona-fide disaster, whereas the other led to arguments and, of course, Dr. Will Kirby being a part of the game.

Moving forward, we are in a spot where it feels like the competition could swing in almost any direction. After all, luck is a major component of what happens! Someone like Will could be thought of as an easy target, but then he could find a way to earn safety for himself or just manage to strike a good deal with the Banker. Uncertainty is a huge part of the game and there will be a ton of surprises by virtue of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get new THE TRAITORS reviews!

Just in case you wanted some sort of confirmation that uncertainty will continue to be a big part of things coming up, we’ve got you covered. Speaking to Collider, one of the show’s two resident case-openers in Kamari Love had the following to say:

… the contrast between Season 1 and Season 2, the jump is so large. That’s been the most fun thing to kind of watch unfold. And it’s just getting started. We haven’t even gotten into the chaos yet. It just started.

Who is in the best overall spot?

Couldn’t you argue that it is David? Other than Parvati, nobody else knows how big a threat that he is. Also, he is strong enough to do well in just about any challenge and he’s got some allies — this all feels like a winning combination, but we know that it is still early and by virtue of that, there is room for other twists.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Deal or No Deal Island right now — what more is ahead?

What are you hoping to see through the rest of Deal or No Deal Island season 2?

Is there any one person you are rooting for? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







