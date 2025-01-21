Severance season 2 spoilers: EP on Miss Huang purpose, story

Over the course of Severance season 2 there are a multitude of new additions, but the presence of Miss Huang may stand out the most from the jump.

Why is that? Well, it really is as simple as just looking as who she is. The character is extremely young, so the idea of there being this child who is effectively bossing around the Innies is both eerie and psychologically fascinating. We have already posed the theory that this may inspire the Innies to work harder, almost out of frustration that there is this young person who Lumon seemingly values more than them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

Is there something more to this? Let’s just say the odds of that are certainly there! For now, here is at least some of what showrunner Dan Erickson had to say to io9:

… There was always something interesting about the idea of having a child in that role and there’s this big question of why? Why is Lumon is doing that? What is it? What are the greater implications of it? But I think her presence really throws off the characters. I mean, they’re certainly all weirded out by her presence because the fact that she’s this child [and] she has this disarming quality to her where it’s hard to hate a child, you know? But at the same time, she is filling that management role and she is also, at least experientially, older than them because each of the innies has only had, at most, two years of life and even that’s only eight hours a day. So it was a very strange power dynamic that you could only really have on this show. And we were fortunate to find an actor who just could really play up the smiling corporate thing and then also suddenly that passes and you see this weird darkness underneath her. And so in a way she’s Lumon incarnate. She’s both of those things at once.

Now, will we learn more about her? We sure hope so, and we could say the same about every single person who has at least some knowledge of the larger secrets. The same here goes for Helena, who may or may not be acting things out as Helly right now. We know that this is a particularly big theory floating around online…

Related – Be sure to learn more about what’s ahead on Severance this week

What do you think the story will be for Miss Huang on Severance as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







