The Pitt season 1: The Cassie McKay – ankle monitor mystery

As we dive further and further into The Pitt season 1 on Max, there are certainly a handful of stories that have been planted. Over the course of the season, we do think that some of them will be paid off — and that, of course, includes what is going on with Cassie and her ankle monitor.

Just from the sheer fact that she has one alone, McKay clearly stands out from almost everyone else in the hospital. There is an immediate story that could be told, but she also may not want to tell it. She has obviously been cleared to be at work, so whatever transpired in her past is not something that makes her a risk to anyone around her at the hospital.

So what do we know about Cassie at this point? Well, we know that there are some struggles she’d had with substance abuse in the past, so there is a chance that this is tied to that. However, you also have to look at the discussion she had with Robby back in episode 3, where she pleaded that Robby make some sort of decision when it comes to reporting David to authorities. She has gone through something terrible in regards to someone in her past, and that could be explored down the line.

In general, we do think The Pitt is planting scenes in the first few episodes that they are going to pay off later, with another one being what happened to Robby back during the global health crisis of 2020. That is something that is clearly shaking him up to some degree, and that trauma could come back if the hospital starts to become more jam-packed.

