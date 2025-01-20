The Traitors US season 3 finale: A shocking ending?

We recognize at this point that the arrival of The Traitors US season 3 finale on Peacock is still several weeks away and yet, there is still a lot to say! After all, early signs do suggest that we are going to be getting a pretty stunning conclusion to this season, one where a few different twists and turns will have it stand out from the pack.

One thing that we already know at this point is that later in the season, it will no longer be revealed to the contestants who is a Traitor or a Faithful upon their exit. This is a shift to the format, and it could cause even more paranoia and guesswork. Because of all of that and then some, we may very well end up with the most jaw-dropping ending we’ve seen so far.

For more on all of this, why not turn more to Alan Cumming? In a recent interview with Newsweek, the show’s host had the following to say on the tension here:

… everything has been upped a bit. And the contestants bring their energy and their backstories, and so that makes it a whole new thing as well. I love the fact of how each season is so different to the one before, even though, structurally, it has a similarity. The ending to this one is not like anything we’ve seen in the previous two seasons…

Is it possible that we have multiple Traitors win and share the money? Sure, but there is also a crazy possibility that nobody wins at all! That is something we have seen happen on at least one international version of the show and that is what makes a lot of the gameplay so complicated here. (Personally, though, we want there at least be one winner for the season.)

Who do you think we are going to see win on The Traitors US season 3?

Are they the same person or people you are rooting for? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more.

