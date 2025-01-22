Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/22/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC after a one-week break? Beyond that, what more can we also say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Of course, we know that we’re at a time when there are reasons for enthusiasm when it comes to the entire franchise. A crossover is coming! Yet, at the same time, this does not mean that it is coming tonight. The good news is that there are three more new episodes to come for the franchise that could set the stage for that event, or at the very least provide you with more of what you love.

If you have not seen the synopses yet for these One Chicago episodes, we would suggest to go ahead and take a look below:

Chicago Med season 10 episode 10, “Broken Hearts” – 01/22/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An army of surgeons prepare to separate conjoined twins. Hannah reconnects with someone from her past. Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10, “Chaos Theory” – 01/22/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 10, “Zoe” – 01/22/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl.

Because the crossover event is going to be coming on January 29, we are of the belief that the writers are probably going to end this story in a way that makes a certain measure of sense story-wise. Don’t expect any big-time cliffhangers here that have to be addressed in some shape or form right away.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

