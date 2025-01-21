Chicago PD season 12 episode 10: The return of Ruzek’s father

After a brief hiatus Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 is going to be airing on NBC tomorrow night — what can you expect throughout?

Well, one of the things that the show has openly tried to do over the past two or three years is deliver a lot of super-specific character spotlights. There are a multitude of reasons why we are getting this, but the biggest one is simply a measure to ensure that there can be personal storylines and also ways to write out series regulars for a week or two. (Remember that due to budget changes, very few actors do every single episode anymore.)

Entering episode 10, the focus is going to be on Adam Ruzek, which makes sense given the fact that his father Bob is re-entering the picture. Yet, the relationship between Ruzek and Burgess basically dictates that if one of them is in the spotlight, so is the other.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what star Patrick John Flueger had to say on what is to come and some potential conflict:

Well, my father coming back, I think that, as much as Burgess loves Bob and cares about Bob and Bob’s a good grandfather, maybe he’s not exactly the dad that she grew up with. So his ability to screw up here and there, she has less patience for than, I think, Adam does. He does just kind of show up unannounced, and I think we’re both a little surprised, certainly Adam — when he does something like this historically, it’s because he needs money or because there’s some sort of problem that needs to be solved. So as much as I think he’s happy to see his dad, he’s aware of that. Whereas I think Kim, historically, he needs money or there’s a problem to be solved, and it’s not her dad. I think she cares about Bob through Adam. He’s a little more burdensome to her. And so I think that Adam gets a little caught in between those two worlds of like, I’ve got to take care of my immediate family that I’ve created here, and also I got to take care of my dad. And sometimes those things end up in conflict with each other.

Of course, we do tend to think that whatever conflict we see here will eventually be resolved — after all, why wouldn’t it? We don’t foresee this show as one where tensions and fighting between family will go on forever, especially with these characters.

