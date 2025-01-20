Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: Major Talamasca connections

At this point, it is probably clear to a lot of people out there that Mayfair Witches season 2 is doing a lot to wink towards the Talamasca spin-off. That show is coming up later this year, and there is one main character here in Sip who is working with them rather closely.

Oh, and to make things even more complicated here, we should go ahead and remind you that at the end of this past episode, we had a chance to see the Talamasca actually take Lasher! They are extremely important to the story this season, and that is only going to continue from here on out.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Esta Spalding noted that near the end of the season, you are going to see what may feel like a proper setup to that upcoming spin-off:

“Episode 207, which is by far our wildest, wackiest, and sort of funnest episode, was written by Mark Lafferty, who’s the showrunner on Talamasca … So he was with us breaking that story as he was entering in the world of thinking about Talamasca with [The Talamasca series creator] John Lee Hancock.”

So really, those worlds are going to collide, while at the same time Rowan clearly has some of her own stories to tell that we’re going to get more into.

As for Interview with the Vampire…

Well, let’s just say that there are going to be some sort of references to that show baked in here, as well — we already saw some with Felix, and we tend to think that the potential endgame here could be seeing a collision of Rowan and Lestat. That is at least something that fans of the Anne Rice source material are going to very-much want.

