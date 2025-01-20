Prime Target series premiere: How important is the math?

On Wednesday Apple TV+ is going to be premiering the first two episodes of Prime Target, a series that is absolutely worth checking out.

Has the shown flown a little under the radar? Absolutely, but that may just be tied to the fact that the streaming service has had on as of late shows like Silo as well as Severance. It is hard to compete with that stuff but here, you’ve got an action-adventure show with math at its core … at least to a certain extent. You follow a brilliant young mathematician named Edward whose work ends up tying him to a larger global conspiracy. Sure, there are elements of Good Will Hunting here, but also the likes of National Treasure, Indiana Jones, and even The Bourne Identity.

In a post on Instagram, show star Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) does his part to remind everyone out there that knowledge of math is not essential to your enjoyment of the series: “Don’t worry if you don’t like maths!” Rest assured that numbers may be a part of the series, but you don’t have to sit at home trying to do any sort of complicated equations.

The most important thing here to us is that Prime Target manages to take you on a rather fantastic thrill ride. Where you are in the first two episodes is almost certainly not where you are going to be later on, and that is something to be very-much aware of with each passing episode. Just sit back and enjoy what may feel in some ways like a summer movie, albeit one that is airing over the course of the winter.

