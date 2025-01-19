Prime Target series premiere sneak peek: Meet Edward Brooks

In just a few short days, the premiere of Prime Target is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ — is there a lot to be excited for?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We tend to think so! This is a chance to see a really unique, fascinating show that is all about math, conspiracies, and how a young man could end up getting completely in over his head.

Now if you have not heard too much about this series yet (which makes sense, as it has gotten a little bit lost in the shuffle), here is what the official logline had to say about it now:

“Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Now, if you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview for the premiere that does a good job of establishing just who Edward is as a young math genius with big ideas — but also that he is being watched. Just from this scene alone, you can easily see where some of the Good Will Hunting comparisons come from. (Yet, it is worth remembering that this show is also an action thriller, and there is a lot of that to come here.)

