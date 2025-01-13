Prime Target season 1 trailer: A Math genius and a big conspiracy

What happens when you combine Good Will Hunting and The Bourne Identity? It may very well be Prime Target. The new Apple TV+ series is currently slated to prime on January 22, so it is going to be here sooner rather than later.

If you enjoyed Leo Woodall on The White Lotus, you may enjoy him here — and beyond that, the show itself appears to be pretty darn thrilling!

First and foremost, we do think it’s worth taking a look at the official synopsis for the series below — consider this a worthy table-setter:

“Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Now, you can see the trailer over here, and we will admit that it took us by surprise to a certain extent. After all, we came into this season thinking that we were going to see a show that was a little less action-packed — and now, you can clearly argue that this is a full-on conspiracy thriller that is going to grow Edward into situations that he can barely comprehend.

There are eight episodes that you are going to be seeing in Prime Target season 1, and we certainly think that things will be pretty darn crazy week in and week out here.

