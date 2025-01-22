Prime Target season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following tonight’s big two-part premiere, what more can we say moving into Prime Target season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the show ended in a pretty shocking fashion. As it turns out, the very people watching Edward are also being hunted themselves! There is clearly something very dangerous about the work he is doing with prime numbers, and we could be set up here for a larger conspiracy that careens outward in a number of different directions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reactions and reviews!

Now, of course, the bad news is that you are going to have to wait for a week for Prime Target season 1 episode 3 to air. Like a lot of other shows at Apple, the goal with the two-part premiere was simply to get people hooked! Think of it as a table-setter, and there should be a lot of really exciting stuff from here on out. (Hey, you may already have a subscription here thanks to Severance — why not go ahead and continue watching some great stuff all the while?)

To get a few more details here story-wise, just go ahead and check out the synopsis for “The Sequence” (coming January 29) below:

“While retracing Safiya’s steps, Ed uncovers chilling pleas from the past. Taylah tries to earn Ed’s trust.”

If there is a primarily takeaway that comes from reading this, it is simply that Taylah ends up being okay after that absolutely insane ending to episode 2. Not only that, but reaching out to Ed is a risky move! In a way, the two may be on similar wavelengths in that they are clearly being hunted but by virtue of that, it is going to be harder for either of them to have confidence in each other. Doesn’t this feel like a messy situation?

What are you the most eager to see moving into Prime Target season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that here, come back — there are so many more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







