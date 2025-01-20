Mayor of Kingstown season 4: A new Big Bad ahead?

With Mayor of Kingstown season 4 now in production, it does feel like the perfect time to look ahead story-wise. That includes, of course, an opportunity to talk adversaries.

Doesn’t it make sense at this point that we end up seeing a new foe for Jeremy Renner’s character of Mike over the course of the new season? It certainly feels that way, especially when you consider the oh-so-simple fact that many recent ones were killed off, in particular at the end of season 3. With this in mind, we certainly think that the Paramount+ show has a chance to reset itself to a certain extent and by virtue of that, introduce some new players and people who could bring further trouble to the town.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV reactions and reviews!

If we had to wager at present, the folks behind the scenes of Mayor of Kingstown may already have a sense of what sort of adversaries they are looking to bring to the table next. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they are going to reveal them to the public yet! There will probably be some sort of information-drop over the next several weeks as a means of assuring that people stay eager for what is coming up … and there could be some other things kept quiet until the premiere actually airs.

From the outside looking in, we would wager here that the most important thing is to simply to bring a different sort of intellectual challenge Mike’s way, one that could force him to actually think a little bit outside of himself. We know that it can be hard to find new ways to constantly surprise viewers, but for a long-running show like this with a big-name star in the lead role, we do personally think that it is essential.

Related – See some of the latest Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date hopes

Do you think that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is going to introduce a significant new foe?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







