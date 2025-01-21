High Potential season 1 episode 10 promo: The slide murder

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a great chance to dive head-first into High Potential season 1 episode 10. What can we say about it now?

Well, it feels like a great spot in the season for the Kaitlin Olson series to show some of what it excels at above all else: Super-unique cases that allow the characters to shine. From the get-go this series has felt like an heir apparent to blue-sky USA dramas of old like Monk and Psych, and the producers have leaned into a combination of both humor and heart.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a promo for this High Potential episode that focuses a lot on the new case facing Morgan and the team, which certainly starts off in a particularly crazy manner: A dead body is found in a slide! This will allow the characters to find themselves in some pretty surprising places, and also introduce an element of danger.

At one point, Morgan is told to wait outside but in true crime-procedural fashion, she opts not to. Why in the world would anyone assume she would follow orders there? High Potential is a show that wants to have some of these antics throughout, and that won’t change through at least the remainder of the season.

Now, of course the bad news here is that we are closer to the end of the season than we are the beginning. That basically means that each one of the upcoming episodes is going to make more of a resounding impact and understandably so. You want to keep people talking about this show as long as possible, even if we feel like a season 2 is at this point pretty close to a sure thing.

