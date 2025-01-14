High Potential season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Chutes and Murders’

For those who are not aware, High Potential season 1 is going to continue airing new episodes coming up, and that includes episode 10 next week. What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, the title for this episode is “Chutes and Murders.” Just by reading that alone, you can argue that we are going to be in for a good time — or at the very least, a unique case. These are the sort of things that the show has proven to be great at! Kaitlin Olson is well-known for her comedic chops, but she’s also able to bring some humanity to Morgan that was not always present with Dee on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

To get more thoughts on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full High Potential season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

A nanny is found bludgeoned to death in the park. Elsewhere, Morgan interferes when Elliot admits to not being invited to his classmate’s party.

Now, here is where we remind you that we are actually closer to the end of this season than we’d like to imagine, as there are only four episodes left and of course, we imagine that there is a good bit of drama that will unfold across them. The finale is likely going to contain a story that is a little bit larger when it comes to narrative weight, and there may even be a cliffhanger leading into another potential season!

Obviously, the main goal of this show is to entertain you with an old-school mystery-show format … but there is something more here that will cause you to keep coming back. You get invested in these characters and their stories, and you also certainly want to root for them down the line.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 10 when it arrives?

