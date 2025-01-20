High Potential season 2 renewal: Is it a done deal at ABC?

As we prepare to see a new High Potential season 1 episode on the air tomorrow night, why not look towards a season 2? While it has not received an official green light yet, more and more signs point to the Kaitlin Olson show coming back for more episodes.

Through most of the fall, we know that the folks at ABC were very-much happy with the performance of the show, both in live numbers and the 18-49 demographic. Now, they have to be even more thrilled with where it stands surrounded by other scripted entities.

For the first two weeks in its new 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot on Tuesday nights, we have now seen High Potential average a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 5.7 million viewers. These are just the live numbers, and they will 100% increase after the fact. They mark the best performance of the show this season and in a way, we actually think that crossover between It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (where Olson also appears) and Abbott Elementary ended up being a help.

Now if there is a big question we have for a prospective season 2 of the crime drama, it is simply this: How many episodes can you really even do? Olson does have It’s Always Sunny still, and there may be a desire to keep the order around 13-16 episodes so that she could have time to also head over to her original claim to fame. We’re sure that ABC can figure all of that out, and it helps that both of Olson’s shows fall under the same corporate umbrella.

One thing we do believe with confidence is that the next season of High Potential should premiere this fall; it would almost be silly to not have that happen.

