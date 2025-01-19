Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Jan. ’25?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 before January is over? We tend to think that at this point, there are absolutely some cases to be made for it.

Where do we even start here? Well, just consider the fact that the Starz prequel has been off the air for a good stretch of time now, and that these episodes should more or less be good to go whenever. The goal at this point just has to be finding the best spot in the schedule for them.

At this point, we do think there is a good chance that a Raising Kanan release date is announced soon, whether it be this month or some point shortly after the fact. It feels like there is a spot for it to air this spring on the network if the powers-that-be choose for it to be so! All signs point to its next season airing before we get around to more of Power Book IV: Force, which has its final season on deck.

Now if there is one major reason for mystery at present, we tend to think that it is tied to what is going on with some other shows at Starz, as well. Just remember that they have a stacked roster with new seasons of P-Valley and BMF on the way, plus then also the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel. They have to figure a lot of these specific dates out, and it is clear that this is not necessarily the easiest process to figure out thanks to all the different variables.

