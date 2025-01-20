Dexter: Original Sin season 2: The current renewal chances

Given that there are a handful of episodes to go now for Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime, why not go ahead and look ahead? Is a season 2 something that producers and/or the corporate powers-that-be something that is actively being discussed?

In all honesty, we tend to think here that this is not something that requires some extreme amount of active debate. As far as we can tell, a renewal is a sure thing. We know that some would say that all prequels do have a specific end point that they are working towards but at this point, it does not feel like we are anywhere close to one here. Why would we be when you consider what Showtime / Paramount+ are currently prioritizing ahead of anything else?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, we have reached a point now where franchises are going to become more and more omnipresent. It has become rather difficult to market a brand-new concept, and the blueprint for what we are seeing with Dexter right now is relatively similar to what we got with Taylor Sheridan and/or Yellowstone. So long as it makes logical sense to keep the story of Original Sin going, we tend to think that it most likely will.

Based on the show’s early success, do not be surprised at all if a renewal is confirmed before the finale. Also, you should remember that Showtime could want a pretty quick turnaround here for a second season, one that could allow it to return before we get around to either late 2025 or early 2026. (It is, of course, too early to say anything for sure.)

Related – Check out some more discussion right now on Dexter: Original Sin, including a few more details on episode 7

How are you feeling right now when it comes to a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss anything more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







