1923 season 2: New sneak peek coming, but when?

If you want even more reasons to be excited for the 1923 season 2 premiere on Paramount+ next month, let’s just say we’ve got them within!

Given that today marks a huge afternoon / evening for NFL football, you cannot be too shocked that networks and streaming services are looking to take advantage of it. Paramount+ is streaming the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills later today, and as it turns out, they are going to use that to further promote the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series’ latest chapter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

In a new post on Instagram, the official 1923 page confirmed that there is going to be a special sneak peek of season 2 during halftime of the big game. By virtue of that, you may want to time out getting some of your snacks during the two-minute warning! This “sneak peek” could either be an extended new trailer or a sneak peek of a particular scene; either way, we tend to think it is going to get people stoked for what will be an action-packed and significant final season for this show.

Now, we know that there is not much that can be done here to offer up some big surprises in terms of the extended Yellowstone universe, as we know how that story ends — at least for now. Yet, there is room for some fun stories in terms of how Jacob and Cara Dutton save the ranch — or, whether or not Spencer and Alexandra eventually show themselves to be direct ancestors of John Dutton.

Also, remember that even with 1923 ending, there is still a chance for some more good stuff down the line. We have not necessarily reached the end here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 now, including some other teases on what is ahead

What are you the most eager to see on 1923 season 2 when the show does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







