The Hunting Party premiere start time, details for new NBC drama

Following today’s big NFL game that is airing on NBC and Peacock, it makes sense to wonder all about The Hunting Party and its series premiere. What are we going to be seeing today?

Well, if you are not aware for whatever reason, the new Melissa Roxburgh crime drama was originally scheduled to premiere in early February; however, it was moved to 7:00 p.m. Eastern today to make sure that it could find more of an audience. After all, there could in theory be a lot of viewers after the Rams – Eagles game — though we are concerned that viewers are going to navigate over to some other NFL programming instead.

Remember that the 7:00 p.m. start time for The Hunting Party is subject to change, but we will have more information as it starts to come out. The premiere synopsis at least gives you a sense of what the story is going to be:

When a massive explosion at a top-secret prison known as the Pit allows notorious serial killer Richard Harris to escape, disgraced FBI agent Bex Henderson is called back into action to hunt him down before he kills again.

There are going to be comparisons between this show and two others that we’ve seen on NBC over the years in The Blacklist as well as Blindspot, given that they were each about specialized teams designed to go after extremely dangerous criminals. They all did also have their fair share of unique characters at the same exact time.

If you do miss the premiere…

Rest assured that you will have another opportunity to check it out! For now, the plan appears to be to air a repeat of the pilot in its original premiere timeslot of 10:00 p.m. Eastern on February 3.

