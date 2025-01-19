Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Caught in the middle

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 3 — what stories lie ahead here?

Well, one of the things that we know about Eliza is that no matter what sort of case she’s trying to solve, she always finds herself in a precarious position. Some of that is of course tied to her employment status, as well as the relationship she has with those around her. In a way, she is still reeling from the departure of William, and it may take more time to deal fully with the aftermath of that. In the meantime, she has a fascinating relationship with Inspector Blake and plenty of other stories to keep her busy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV discussion!

So what lies ahead here on Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 3? Well, think in terms of one of the more dangerous cases imaginable. Take a look at the synopsis below:

With a notorious serial killer on the loose Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.

Just from reading that alone, you could argue that Eliza is not going to know quite where to turn, or even the best way that she can help. You can certainly argue that everyone wants the same thing in making sure that this serial killer is behind bars. Yet, how they go about it may be dramatically different.

The one part of this episode that saddens us is that by the time it is over, we will already be at the halfway point of this season. Why does everything have to go by so quickly with this show? It is certainly a fare question to wonder at this particular moment.

Related – Why did Stuart Martin leave Miss Scarlet in the first place?

What do you most want to see moving into Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







