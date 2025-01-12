Why did Stuart Martin leave Miss Scarlet, role of William?

Why did Stuart Martin leave Miss Scarlet following the events of season 4? Tonight, you may very well be wondering that, as the departure of the Duke William is going to be front and center for quite some time.

As for why this happened, it is really not all that complicated a thing — and it is also something that has happened after a rather long period of speculation. Martin has moved on to pursue other opportunities, which does happen with British series more often than here in the United States. Many shows do not have the same contract structure and by virtue of that, it does allow for a good bit more when it comes to contract flexibility.

So even if we are going to be missing William on the show as we move forward, there is still a great deal to be curious about. For starters, we know that the show is going to be giving you a new Inspector named Alexander Blake that could have an interesting and rather complicated relationship with Eliza. We do not think that the producers really want to deviate from some of the good stuff that has worked with this show over the years and honestly, why would they? This is a great bit of escapism for fans all over the globe, and they do not want to be too sad over the fact that the Duke is gone.

As for the reason for the title change for Miss Scarlet itself … well, we do tend to think that it is rather obvious at this point. They do not want to give anyone a false impression about what the show is moving forward, and nor do they want to give William some de-facto replacement.

