Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

Following what happens tonight on PBS, it makes all sorts of sense to want to learn more about Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 2.

So, what can we say? Well, the first thing that we should remind you off here is that this is going to be a different season without William (Stuart Martin). Yet, Eliza is still going strong, and we are going to be seeing her solve a variety of new cases.

If you have not seen the synopsis for Miss Scarlet season 5 yet, we tend to think what we have below works pretty darn well:

Eliza’s agency is thriving, and her professional life is on a successful path – on the personal side however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question – can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Now, why not take a look at what episode 2 brings to the table? There is a lot to be curious about here, as well, given that it will be a particularly intriguing case:

Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.

One storyline to watch all season is the relationship between Eliza and Inspector Alexander Blake, played by Tom Durant-Pritchard. Is there a hope that there will be a romance here? You never know, but a big part of the fun here is going to be watching all of this stuff play out over time. We just hope the show is every bit as exciting as we think that it can be. It is a new era for Miss Scarlet, but it could still prove to be great.

What do you most want to see moving into Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 2?

