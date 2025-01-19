The Bachelor spoilers: Jesse Palmer teases Grant Ellis’ season

In just over a week you are going to see the premiere of The Bachelor featuring Grant Ellis as the lead — so what makes this season stand out?

We know that each season of the show in theory has unlimited possibilities but at the same time, you can argue that there is an element of predictability that could inevitably come into place here, as well. A lot of the drama is the same here year in and year out, so what can the show do to actually mix things up? Well, there are certainly more possible twists than would even be evident on the surface!

Speaking in a new interview right now with Parade, host Jesse Palmer noted that this season could be one of the more twisted ones that we’ve seen:

“I’ve just been going back and watching some of the first episodes that have been edited and put together, and it’s very, very emotional. There are going to be some surprises along the road for sure. This isn’t one of those seasons where there’s going to be a few surprises early and then it’s sort of smooth sailing all the way. I think people will be on the edge of their seats each and every single week.”

We do tend to think that Grant is a lead who is absolutely there “for the right reasons” based on what we’ve seen, and he comes across as down-to-earth in some of the previews. Yet, as much we think he may be well-intentioned, he is coming into a season that is really hard to navigate where there are potential problems around every corner. Is he really ready for that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

