9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Will Owen leave?

Tomorrow night, you are going to be seeing 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 — and with that, we’re nearing the end of the show. There are only a few episodes remaining and within a lot of them, there are going to be answers on where a lot of characters end up.

Take Owen Strand for a moment here — is the character actually going to stay in Texas? We know that he turned down a chance to go back to New York, but is that permanent?

Well, in a new interview with Screen Rant, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani had the following to say about what is going to be coming up:

To some extent, you’ll just have to wait and see. But on the other, in Owen’s mind, he only came to Texas because his son was in crisis and this firehouse, the 126, was in crisis because all these firefighters had just died tragically in this explosion. And as Owen looks around, at the beginning, for the first half of Episode 9, what he’s having to come to grips with is, “Look, nobody else is in crisis here. TK is thriving. My firehouse is thriving.”

And he sees that there is some suffering happening in New York. His old guys whose kids are now in a bit of a crisis moment with some of the malaise that’s hit the New York Fire Department. But when Owen sees that Judd is in crisis, I think all bets are off with everything else. That is the clear and present danger for him, and he’s not thinking about New York. He gives it up. I mean, when he says no, he’s saying no. And so he’s here for Judd.

We certainly think that Judd will end the series in a better place and by virtue of that alone, you can argue that there are some other questions that will also inevitably surface. This could give Owen a reason to depart again, but we do like to imagine that there’s a chance for these characters to end the show in the same place together and happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

