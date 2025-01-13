9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10: ‘All Who Wander’ details!

We know that it has been a long wait, but 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 is coming to Fox in one week’s time. Want to learn more now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that this could be a pretty emotional story for Judd, mostly because there are going to be major questions about his health and sobriety. Meanwhile, we are finally going to see more personal stuff for Marjan, which we’re glad the show got to at least before the end of the series.

TO learn more now on what is to come in “All Who Wander” now, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

Judd literally walks straight into the line of fire when an armory catches on fire, sending bullets flying everywhere. Owen questions Judd’s pledge of sobriety. Marjan introduces her boyfriend Joe (guest star John Clarance Stewart) to her visiting parents, Waleed (Michael Benyaer) and Nasreen (Anne Nahabedian), but their dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she hoped in the all-new “All Who Wander” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Jan 20 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-510) (TV-14 L,V)

What is somewhat odd about what we’re seeing here is that there is no mention of the apocalyptic storyline that we’ve seen teased in some other previews for the show already. We do still think that is happening, but it wouldn’t be a shock if that is going to play out slowly over the remaining installments.

Also, we don’t actually think that the world is going to end … but we’re also hardly shocked that Fox is promoting the series like this all things considered. They want what lies ahead to be more intense than anything that we’ve had a chance to check out before!

