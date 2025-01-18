The Night Agent season 2 finale spoilers: Big cliffhanger ahead?

The Night Agent season 2 is coming to Netflix this coming Thursday — are you ready to get thrown back into the action again? There is another high-octane mission that Peter and several other characters will be thrown into, and it is fair to wonder just how long it will be until there is some sort of resolution.

For the time being, here is what we can say — there may be a little bit of closure, but don’t be surprised if there is some sort of light cliffhanger at the same time.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say about how this season will set up the already-renewed season 3:

“All the clues are in Season 2 for what’s set up for Season 3 … Each season is a different story for us, a different world, but there will be some loose ends in Season 2 that we intend to pick up in Season 3. But we always try to tell a really satisfying story each season and not leave the audience frustrated waiting a year for a lot of answers. Most of Season 2’s questions get answered by the end of our 10 episodes and these 10 episodes tell a complete (and we hope) thrilling story.”

Ultimately, we do like the sense of balance that is being presented her for this particular batch of episodes, one where you are going to have a story that feels complete and at the same time, also one that sets the table for something more. Let’s just hope that the next chapter in particular is able to actually come back in early 2026 and with that, The Night Agent becomes more of an annual event. That is something that we always hope for with streaming shows like this, especially since there are some that have more CGI that will inevitably take a good bit longer.

