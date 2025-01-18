Will Trent season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Will, Marion story picks up

Heading into the premiere of Will Trent season 3 at ABC, we certainly heard stories that a Will – Marion romance could happen. Yet, it was hard to necessarily gauge how quickly some parts of it would blossom … and it may be happening even sooner than anyone would expect.

After all, the network has already revealed some details for the upcoming installment “Floor is Lava,” airing one week from Tuesday. It’s a great title, and the synopsis below makes it clearer that some parts of the story this season (especially with Sunny) are going to continue to develop:

As the team delves into a tangled case of espionage, double-crosses and mistaken identity, Amanda helps Sunny adjust to her new life and school. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles with his divorce, while Will’s feelings for Marion begin to deepen.

Does this indicate that a full-fledged romance is happening yet? Hardly, but it could definitely be something that Will Trent embraces over the course of time. There has obviously been a lot of love there between him and Angie, but we also cannot sit here and pretend like that relationship has been devoid of problems. After all, we have seen time and time again here that they’ve gone through so much trauma that has also baked itself into their overall dynamic. It’s also hard to imagine the two being in a good place in the near future at all following what we saw at the end of season 2 with that arrest.

Of course, we’re equally curious what this “case of espionage” is going to look like — but admittedly, it may be some time before that can be figured out here in full. We just hope that it sends at least a few characters somewhat off the beaten path.

