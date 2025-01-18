Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 video: What will Rowan do?

Tomorrow on AMC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 — so what will the story be?

Well, let’s just start by saying that with Rowan, she has a pretty difficult task ahead of her when it comes to her family and Lasher. She wants to bring everyone together, but the problem that comes with doing this is that for many members of the Mayfair family, there is this generational obsession with Lasher that is a really difficult thing to overcome.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak peek from this episode that raises the big question as to what Rowan is going to do in order to handle her family — not only that, but just how personally she wants to tell them the truth. She wants to get all of the family together first, and she needs Cortland’s help in order to do so.

We do understand fully where Harry Hamlin’s character is coming from here, especially when you consider how hard it may be for Rowan to sell her family on the truth. Yet, there are Mayfair women being killed! As easy it may be to blame Rowan, you have to look at the fact that people are being killed and at some point, don’t you have to consider the idea that logic would prevail? You have to at least think a lot about the idea of doing whatever you can to save yourself.

Remember here that Mayfair Witches season 2 is fairly short with just seven episodes; by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that answers are coming and this reunion will be here sooner rather than later.

