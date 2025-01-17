Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3: More Lasher questions!

As you get yourselves all the more prepared to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 on AMC this weekend, all eyes are on Lasher. Also, isn’t there a good reason for that?

Well, let’s just kick things off here at present with a reminder of where he is at this point — out in the wind, and certainly more dangerous than ever. That does raise a million or so questions as to what he could do, as Rowan is trying to entrust Cortland of all people with trying to stage at least some sort of backup plan. Just as you would imagine, that is not going to be easy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series right now, you can see a video that really does ask a lot of the big questions regarding Lasher, whether it be his origins, his bond with Rowan, or eventually, what he could become.

What we can say at this point that as we move forward, some answers could start to become clear. We already know that Lasher is quite complicated in that he does not seem to fully understand why he is drawn to women in the Mayfair women — you could create the argument here that within his rebirth leading into this season, he lost much of his memories and understanding of his end goals. Rowan knows that he is a source of power for her, but she is also coming to realize that having such extensive power also comes at a tremendous cost. This is a part of what makes this entire story so complicated for her, and she is realizing now that whatever good that comes from power is not worth the consequences.

Remember that season 2 episode 3 will officially arrive on Sunday night…

Related – Learn even more intel about the next Mayfair Witches episode and what you can expect to see

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







