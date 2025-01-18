The Bachelor spoilers: Learn more about Grant Ellis

One week from Monday, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor premiere with Grant Ellis as the lead. What can you expect to see? Well, think in terms of a lot of romance, but also opportunities to get to know the lead a bit better.

We are well-aware from the start here that we are entering the ABC show with Grant at a disadvantage compared to some past leads that we have seen over the years. Just think about it for a moment — he did not get a hometown date, and we did not have a chance to get to know his family better. The show has to get you on board both him and his story in the early going here, but we are happy to know that they are trying to do just that.

If you head over to the full The Bachelor Instagram page now, you can see a video in which you learn more about Grant through some various factoids. This is a rather nice reminder of his fondness for basketball, which he did play for a number of years at different levels. You also get a sense of his ideal dates and how he has prepared to be the lead of a show like this, which is significantly harder than you’d think on the surface. You have to compartmentalize a lot of relationships and work to get to know every single woman on a deeper level. You also have to push your own problems to the side here and there and focus on being there for each relationship.

Oh, and of course you have to be prepared for drama and a lot of it. That’s the nature of this show.

