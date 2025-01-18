When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 video: Dating advice

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3. Want to know more now?

Well, let’s just say that there is another sneak preview for the upcoming installment (titled “All That Glitters”) that serves as a pretty great reminder that even in the midst of pretty busy lives, you are going to see Elizabeth and Nathan do their best to find moments to themselves. As for whether or not they are going to go according to plan, that is an entirely different story.

If you head over to Parade right now, you can get a much larger sense of what we are talking about here! In this, Nathan admits that Allie has even tried to give him some advice on dating, which leads to him and Elizabeth trying to figure out what they can do to get some time for themselves. Of course, before they settle on any particular idea, they find themselves interrupted on accident by Oliver. That’s classic for a show like When Calls the Heart, no?

Of course, we do not tend to think that there is any real reason to be concerned long-term about these characters, and we tend to think that Elizabeth and Nathan are going to be set up as endgame. Are there going to be some struggles here and there? Of course! That is the way of things for both television and life in general, so there is no real reason to think that anything would be altogether different here. The most important thing we would just say for the weeks to come is that they are still getting used to what their relationship is really like, and they are still in the somewhat-early stages of it.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3?

