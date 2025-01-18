Virgin River season 8 renewal: Early reasons for optimism?
We know that at the time of this writing, there is not officially a Virgin River season 8 renewal over at Netflix. Yet, isn’t there still a reason for hope? We tend to think so, with a lot of it being tied simply to the show’s streaming performance.
In some new data (per Deadline) from the show’s season 6 premiere week in late December, the show managed to draw over 1.8 billion minutes viewed. Mind you, this was a period from December 16-22, so that sixth season was only available for a handful of those days. The only thing that performed better was the smash hit film Carry-On, and that should offer up more optimism that Virgin River is going as strong as ever.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!
One of the things that continues to make the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show even more special is that this is not a super-expensive endeavor a la Stranger Things, Wednesday, or The Boys. It can also be filmed and put together in a short period of time. It doesn’t require an insane amount of promotion. We tend to think that there is an insanely good chance that there could be a few more seasons because of this, and that’s rare for Netflix given that their algorithm often tells them that long-running series are not that lucrative.
Beyond the OG Virgin River, remember that there is still a proposed prequel in development about Mel’s parents and who knows? We could easily envision there being some sort of additional spin-off after the fact. The possibilities, at least for now, feel somewhat limitless. We have seen from Paramount+ and some other streaming services out there that spin-offs and franchises are becoming more and more important for some obvious financial reasons.
Related – See more of when Virgin River season 7 could premiere
Are you still feeling pretty darn optimistic right now when it comes to a Virgin River season 8?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.