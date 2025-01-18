Virgin River season 8 renewal: Early reasons for optimism?

We know that at the time of this writing, there is not officially a Virgin River season 8 renewal over at Netflix. Yet, isn’t there still a reason for hope? We tend to think so, with a lot of it being tied simply to the show’s streaming performance.

In some new data (per Deadline) from the show’s season 6 premiere week in late December, the show managed to draw over 1.8 billion minutes viewed. Mind you, this was a period from December 16-22, so that sixth season was only available for a handful of those days. The only thing that performed better was the smash hit film Carry-On, and that should offer up more optimism that Virgin River is going as strong as ever.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

One of the things that continues to make the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show even more special is that this is not a super-expensive endeavor a la Stranger Things, Wednesday, or The Boys. It can also be filmed and put together in a short period of time. It doesn’t require an insane amount of promotion. We tend to think that there is an insanely good chance that there could be a few more seasons because of this, and that’s rare for Netflix given that their algorithm often tells them that long-running series are not that lucrative.

Beyond the OG Virgin River, remember that there is still a proposed prequel in development about Mel’s parents and who knows? We could easily envision there being some sort of additional spin-off after the fact. The possibilities, at least for now, feel somewhat limitless. We have seen from Paramount+ and some other streaming services out there that spin-offs and franchises are becoming more and more important for some obvious financial reasons.

Related – See more of when Virgin River season 7 could premiere

Are you still feeling pretty darn optimistic right now when it comes to a Virgin River season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







