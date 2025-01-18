Silo season 3 spoilers: Steve Zahn on Solo’s future

After the events of the Silo season 2 finale, have we reached the end of Solo’s story? It may be easy to argue that, given that Juliette went back to her old home in the finale and it is easy to argue that this was a one-season story. Steve Zahn’s character fulfilled his role, which was to explore more of her inner humanity and be in a place totally different from where she was back in #18.

Also, the two had an unlikely friendship that was delightful. Even though it took a long time for them to get close, we do think that they could really trust each other by the end. That is why Solo was able to supply her with at least some information regarding the Safeguard! We know that we would love to see the character again and while we are hopeful, nothing is confirmed. Just remember that there is a lot that the show has to get into coming up, including the flashbacks that we are going to see more of.

Speaking to Collider, Zahn had the following to say about what he would like to explore with Solo / Jimmy in the event that he does get to return:

Just personally, it’s interesting to think about interacting with people, and how fast do social skills…? You know what I mean? What are the things that will never change? He’s always kind of a kid. I don’t know, it really depends on the day. That’s the beauty of acting and the beauty of doing this. You can read a script and go, “Okay, I know exactly why,” and then overprepare and go to set, and then the other person comes in, and you’re like, “Oh, you’re angry. That’s interesting. I never thought about that. That’s great! Let’s do it like that. It changes everything.” That’s why I over-prepare. It constantly evolves and it’s always fluid. In it, you think, “Oh, I’m going to do this,” or, “This is how my character’s going to think.” It changes.

Ultimately, this evolution would be really great and fun to explore for a guy like this — we just have to wait and see if it is ever going to happen or not.

