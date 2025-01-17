Silo season 3 already filming, show EP confirms

Just in case you needed some verification that Apple TV+ is thinking far ahead when it comes to Silo, we have it within!

We have known for a good while now that the Rebecca Ferguson series had been renewed for a season 3 as well as a season 4. So what is the big surprise now? Well, that’s rather simple: Noting that production on the third season has already kicked off!

In a new interview with The Wrap, showrunner Graham Yost confirmed that production on the next batch of episodes has already kicked off, and that the third season was actually largely written before the strikes of 2023. He also went further into how the team knew that season 4 would be the final one:

OK so now the cat’s out of the bag, we can talk about it. I would say five weeks into Season 1, we knew we were going to do the whole thing. In terms of being released, it was like, “Oh, it’s connecting with people. People are talking about it.”

It’s an incredibly complicated show to produce. There’s only so much stage space, so sets have to be built, shot in, taken down, something else built in that place. And then, “Oh, you want to do that IT bullpen again? We have to rebuild that.” And that takes three weeks. When we’re doing 10 episodes, we are filming all 10 episodes at some point every week, and so that means all the directors have to be there the whole time, a lot of the cast, and then it’s cast availability. It’s Grammys week so Common can’t be there. Rebecca is doing a movie. Rebecca is doing promotion for ‘Dune 2.’

All of this is weighed in, so we had to write all the scripts early. All of Season 2 was written before we had finished filming Season 1. We had finished writing Season 3 pretty much before the strike was called, and that’s while we were filming Season 2. And we’ve written all of Season 4. So, because we have to plan, there’s no hiatus. We’re shutting down for three months of pre-production for Season 4 and then we’re going to roll right in.

Now, none of this necessarily means that Silo season 3 is going to be premiering soon, as we are sure that Apple wants to be patient when it comes to a possible rollout plan here. However, at the same exact time we tend to think that they would love more episodes late this year or early 2026. The more that their shows can be annual events, the better it is for retaining viewership.

