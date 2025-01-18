The Way Home season 3 episode 3: The great Fern mystery

What does Fern really know on The Way Home season 3? Let’s just put it this way: It makes sense to have some questions! We are talking here about Fern, who turns out to be Colton’s grandmother and someone who clearly has at least some sort of understanding about the pond.

However, a lot of her comments about numbers and the pond’s usage can come across as just rambling. Is there something important that she is actually trying to say? At this point, we almost tend to think that she is tied in some way to the origins of time-travel … or at least, that is what is most interesting.

For now, executive producer Alexandra Clarke indicates to TV Insider that you are meant to be in the dark about Fern, but there is more to her than currently meets the eye:

“I think Fern is enigma wrapped in a mystery. We all loved writing for her because I think it’s so easy to write that off as just complete dementia, and instead she is incredibly wise. I think one of the things that really intrigued us about her was this idea of growing in little Easter eggs and kind of snippets of fragments of things that maybe you’re not even going to understand this season that — our dream was always that you go back and really do even write down what she says because it all has meaning in the end. It’s not just the crazy antics of an older woman. She’s incredibly wise.”

For now, let’s just say that Fern may end up being one of the most important characters of the entire 1970’s timeline — and who knows? There may also be a reason why Kat and Alice have been thrown back there in the first place.

