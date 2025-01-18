Severance season 2: Does Adam Scott know truth about Lumon?

What is going on when it comes to Lumon on Severance season 2? There are so many huge mysteries here and yet, that’s the big one. It is also one that we tend to think that the show will wait a while to give us more information on.

Now if it is any consolation to a lot of people out there, some of the cast is not entirely in the dark in regards to answers. That doesn’t mean we will be getting them anytime soon, but it is nice to know that there is some sort of clear direction behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other SEVERANCE reviews!

When asked about some big questions related to the show, Adam Scott confirmed to the New York Post that he does know a thing or two already:

“What’s up with the goats? And what is Lumon doing? Yeah, I think I know essentially the answers to those questions.”

Our sentiment is that at least some answers could come this season, whereas some others may be saved for a potential season 3 or beyond. There is another thing worth mentioning here that can be otherwise easy to forget — even when we know what is going on with Lumon, that does not mean that the story is over. The characters still have to figure out what they want to do with the company, if they want to stop it, or if they are interested in removing themselves from the equation outright.

Before we get those answers, though, all conventional wisdom suggests that things are going to get even more complicated — and absolutely we are ready to see that. We also hope that we can see some of these characters outside the company soon…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including what more is coming in season 2 episode 2

When do you think that Severance is going to start sharing answers to some of their biggest questions?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other big-time stories coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







